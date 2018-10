× Homes in Sunbury Damaged by Fire

SUNBURY, Pa. — Flames destroyed one home and damaged another Monday afternoon in Northumberland County.

Fire started about 1 p.m. in a home in the 900 block of Edison Avenue in Sunbury and spread to another home.

The first house is gutted and the second has exterior damage.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping out people who lived there.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause.