× Fall Fun at a Corn Maze in the Poconos

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A little mist in the air didn’t stop people from spending the day at a farm in the Poconos.

Klingel’s Farm in Ross Township was packed with people having some fall fun.

“The weather is better than we thought it was going to be, so it all works out,” said Chris Lopez of East Stroudsburg.

“I actually took the day off so I can come with my sons school CLC for their field trip. Last year, it was rained out and this year, it’s misting but not raining so we are here,” Caitlin Lopez said.

The farm near Saylorsburg has everything from pumpkin patches, mountain slides, and barnyard animals.

Nathan Pysher helps run the place.

“We like to try to keep things reasonable so the public can come in and we try to make it reasonable in price so the whole family can come in and spend the day,” Pysher said.

One of the most popular attractions at the farm is the corn maze and every year there is a theme. This year, it’s all about the 1970s.

An aerial map shows what shapes were cut into the gigantic corn maze — peace signs, The Beatles, and lots of other signs of the 1970s.

“I grew up right around the 70s so I can relate to the Beatles. We got mood rings and love symbols and peace symbols, so, yeah, it’s pretty cool,” said Brian Mangan.

Mangan came with his son’s kindergarten class. He says he enjoys bringing his children to this farm.

“It’s great, this is awesome. It’s something to do on a Monday with no school and a day off of work, so, yeah, it’s all good. Have a little fun with the kids.”