Celebrating the Harvest Season

Posted 4:51 am, October 8, 2018, by

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in part of Luzerne County celebrated the harvest season on Sunday.

The seventh annual "Taste the Local Harvest" event hosted by the North Branch Land Trust was held at the Huntsville Golf Club in Lehman Township.

The event featured harvest from northeastern Pennsylvania farmers, growers, vintners, and brewmasters.

In addition to food and drink, people enjoyed some outdoor activities, music, and some football.

The proceeds for the event go toward the North Brand Land Trust's mission to conserve natural, working and scenic landscapes in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s