Celebrating the Harvest Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in part of Luzerne County celebrated the harvest season on Sunday.

The seventh annual "Taste the Local Harvest" event hosted by the North Branch Land Trust was held at the Huntsville Golf Club in Lehman Township.

The event featured harvest from northeastern Pennsylvania farmers, growers, vintners, and brewmasters.

In addition to food and drink, people enjoyed some outdoor activities, music, and some football.

The proceeds for the event go toward the North Brand Land Trust's mission to conserve natural, working and scenic landscapes in northeastern Pennsylvania.