Accused Animal Abuser Arrested in Virginia

VANDLING, Pa. — A man wanted for animal cruelty in Lackawanna County is locked up in Virginia on unrelated charges.
Christopher Skorets,19, of Vandling is accused of throwing seven cats out of the second-floor window of his apartment last month and also abandoning a dog.
Skorets was arrested in Virginia Sunday and charged with abduction, sexually assaulting a child with mental disabilities, and strangulation.
