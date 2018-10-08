Accused Animal Abuser Arrested in Virginia

VANDLING, Pa. — A man wanted for animal cruelty in Lackawanna County is locked up in Virginia on unrelated charges.

Christopher Skorets,19, of Vandling is accused of throwing seven cats out of the second-floor window of his apartment last month and also abandoning a dog.

Skorets was arrested in Virginia Sunday and charged with abduction, sexually assaulting a child with mental disabilities, and strangulation.

1 Comment