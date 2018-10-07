Video Honors Victims of Overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Remembering those who lost their battle with addiction was the message at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

People gathered Sunday for the release of a video honoring people who have died from overdose.

The video was the idea of Mary Ann Oliveri, who lost her daughter Sarah in 2017. Oliveri worked with local filmmaker Markie Dennebaum, choreographer Jackie Mills, and producer Stacey Toy.

Those we spoke to said they hope this continues opening up a dialogue about addiction.

"When I first started in recovery, there wasn't as much conversation, and there was more shame around the topic. I feel like the more we talk about it, the more comfortable people will get talking about it," said Meghan Fink of Scranton.

The video can be seen here.