Video Honors Victims of Overdose

Posted 6:24 pm, October 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:41PM, October 7, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Remembering those who lost their battle with addiction was the message at Lackawanna College in Scranton.

People gathered Sunday for the release of a video honoring people who have died from overdose.

The video was the idea of Mary Ann Oliveri, who lost her daughter Sarah in 2017. Oliveri worked with local filmmaker Markie Dennebaum, choreographer Jackie Mills, and producer Stacey Toy.

Those we spoke to said they hope this continues opening up a dialogue about addiction.

"When I first started in recovery, there wasn't as much conversation, and there was more shame around the topic. I feel like the more we talk about it, the more comfortable people will get talking about it," said Meghan Fink of Scranton.

The video can be seen here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s