EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Special athletes turned out to East Stroudsburg University to compete in the annual Monroe County Special Olympics Fall Invitational.

Newswatch 16 found kids playing games and enjoying an Olympic village.

All of this was a result of the hard work of students and faculty in special education, rehabilitation, and sport management departments at ESU.

"It's about making a difference in these kids' lives. There's people who kick them down, and being included in an event like this and just not judged and be lifted up," said Regan Morrison of Bethlehem.

The Monroe County Special Olympics Fall Invitational was open to everyone and free of charge.