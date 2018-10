Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Actors in Lackawanna County put on a special show Sunday afternoon.

The Dearly Departed Players hosted the annual Dunmore Cemetery Tour.

The group of 14 performers recreate moments from the past and bring local history to life at the cemetery at Church and Warren streets in Dunmore.

If you missed Sunday's performance, you can catch them again next Sunday at 2 p.m.

The cost to get in is a non-perishable food donation to WNEP's Feed-a-Friend.