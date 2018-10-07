Cardinal Chronicle: News Site Run by Students for Students at Pine Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE, Pa. -- A high school in Schuylkill County started a multimedia news website this year for prospective journalists.

"Our students use social media every day, so this is an incredible and unique experience to use online platforms for journalistic endeavors," said Andrea Hatter, co-advisor of the Cardinal Chronicle at Pine Grove Area High School.

At Pine Grove Area High School, there are journalism-based courses that students can take, but a new wrinkle to the classes this year is the "Cardinal Chronicle," a news gathering website run by students for students.

"I think that us as a whole, we gather all this information that people might not know -- activities that happened, when it happened, how it happened. Everybody knows about it because it's here," said web editor Taylor Trotter.

Students are graded on covering a variety of stories, writing articles, taking pictures, and contributing to the digital media operation -- a great experience for those interested in pursuing a career in journalism.

"Last year, we were going on field trips, and we actually visited WNEP," said managing editor Sydney Griffiths. "I thought it was interesting how people go out and get news for everyone to see and watch, so everyone can keep up with the world."

"It's cool to have this type of experience and use it more in the future, especially for something I want to major in," said football reporter Jordan Pena.