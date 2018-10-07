5th Annual Dave Fleetwood Memorial Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Runners laced up for a memorial 5K in the Poconos in honor of a township supervisor killed in a shooting.

The fifth annual Dave Fleetwood Memorial Run was held at the West End Regional Park in Chestnuthill Township.

The run honors Fleetwood, who was one of three people killed inside the Ross Township Municipal Building in 2013. Several others were wounded. Rockne Newell pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.

Fleetwood's widow Pam says the number of people who show up every year is a testament to the kind of person her husband was.

"Most of the people here knew Dave in some capacity. Heartwarming, very heartwarming to see these people each year. I look for them. It makes my whole day."

All money raised goes to the Dave Fleetwood Memorial Scholarship that benefits Pleasant Valley High School graduates.