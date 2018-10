Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE, Pa. -- A woman was badly burned in a fire in Luzerne County.

An apartment along Kelly Street in Luzerne borough caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities tell Newswatch 16 the woman was the only one in the apartment at the time. She was flown to the hospital with burns on 80 percent of her body.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.