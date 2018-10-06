Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A lot of cheering, a lot of smiles, and a lot of goals were accomplished in Scranton Saturday.

WNEP's Ryan's Run 5K and All-Abilities Walk took place at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The walk is considered the "Super Bowl" for the charity campaign. It gives kids and adults with disabilities at Allied Services a chance to achieve new milestones from their therapy.

Before the walk, came the 5K which Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey helped kick off.

More than 350 people showed up to either run or cheer on patients from Allied.

"It's just an amazing thing to see how they don't give up," said Laurie Canjar of Jessup.

"It's a great feeling. It's a wonderful cause for such wonderful kids who are so brave. Every year it gets bigger and bigger," said Matt Shaller of Archbald.

One big highlight at the Ryan's Run event in Scranton was having a patient use the "Indego Exoskeleton." The cutting-edge piece of technology is on loan to Allied Services. It's one of the devices this year's campaign plans to purchase to change lives in our area.

