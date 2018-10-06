Brett Kavanaugh Sworn in to US Supreme Court

Penguins Win Season Opener in a Shootout Over Thunderbirds

Posted 10:55 pm, October 6, 2018, by

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins went to a shootout against the visiting Springfield Thunderbirds, and won on a Zach Aston-Reese goal to win their season open 3-2.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s