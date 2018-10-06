Open House at the Wyoming Valley Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT, Pa. -- There was some high-flying fun in Luzerne County Saturday. Plane and helicopter rides let people see the Wyoming Valley from above.

It's all thanks to a free aviation open house at Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort.

Valley Aviation hosted the event that had a little something for everyone.

"I've always been interested in planes. I came out for, I like flying model airplanes, so I like seeing the full, real thing," said Robbie Lauer of Shavertown.

"Honestly, the planes were really amazing to look at and also, I didn't know the Air Force would be out here, so I got to learn more about getting involved, too, so it was pretty cool," said Trent Szczecinski of Shavertown.

Admission and parking were free, but other activities raised money for the Wyoming Valley Children's Association.