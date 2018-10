× Man Burned in Apartment Fire Dies

LUZERNE, Pa. — A man who was badly burned in a fire in Luzerne County has died.

Garry Kulawiak, 74, of Luzerne, died at the hospital Saturday night, the Lehigh County coroner said.

Kulawiak’s apartment along Kelly Street in Luzerne caught fire around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kulawiak was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest with severe burns.

State police are investigating the cause of the fire.