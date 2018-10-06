Last-Minute Preps for Steamtown Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- About 1,500 runners are expected to cross the finish line on Courthouse Square in Scranton for the Steamtown Marathon on Sunday.

Volunteers were putting the finishing touches on Saturday.

Before the big race, runners met at Scranton High School for the Marathon Expo where they picked up their registration packets.

"First time marathoners, don't have a time goal for your first one. Crossing the finish line, that's the goal," said Bill Wahl of St. Louis, Missouri.

There was some worry that runners would have medals. Delivery was delayed due to Hurricane Florence, but the medals arrived Friday night.

The marathon begins at 8 a.m. Sunday at Forest City High School in Susquehanna County.