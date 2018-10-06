We visit Aline of Habitat shop who creates the most beautiful hand crafted dolls, tooth fairy pillows, baskets and other artisan items. This savvy seamstress makes an adorable doll for us.
Hand Crafted Dolls
-
Knoebels Amusement’s Famed Chicken and Waffles
-
Tully’s Tenders
-
Big Buzz at the Post Office
-
Power To Save: Getting Rid of Tires in Lackawanna County
-
Man Allegedly Gives Money, Takes Pictures of Young Boys in the Poconos
-
-
Backyard Paradise
-
Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2018
-
Woman Badly Hurt After Mistaking Dynamite for Candle During Power Outage
-
Former Newswatch 16 Team Member at Center of Hurricane Coverage
-
Scranton Homes Deal with Damage from Stream Under Properties
-
-
Phillies Fan Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Baby
-
Barbour’s Bakery Old Fashioned Chocolate Chip Cookies
-
Gator Found in Pennsylvania Creek