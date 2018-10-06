Hand Crafted Dolls

Posted 9:30 am, October 6, 2018, by

We visit Aline of Habitat shop who creates the most beautiful hand crafted dolls, tooth fairy pillows, baskets and other artisan items.  This savvy seamstress makes an adorable doll for us.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s