Free Heart Screenings for Students

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Students were able to get free health screenings in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

King's College students teamed up with the Peyton Walker Foundation to give the screenings to young people between the ages of 12 and 19.

The screenings were in memory of Peyton Walker, a King's College student who died of sudden cardiac arrest.

Doctors say a screening like this could have saved Walker's life.

"It is a great opportunity. It is not something you get done at a well visit, so especially seeing that it is free, and I play many sports, so it is a great opportunity," said Laney Schulz of Hanover Township.

Volunteers say more than 1,000 teens have had free screenings since Walker's death five years ago.