POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver is dead after a head-on crash with a tractor trailer in the Poconos.

The coroner said Richard Rascona, 47, of Cresco, was killed when his pickup truck and the big rig collided around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 715 in Pocono Township near the intersection with Ann Lane.

A passenger in the pickup went to the hospital. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

#DEVELOPING The Monroe County Coroner is on the scene of a head-on crash btwn a pick-up truck and a tractor trailer on Rt 715 near Ann Lane. He tells us there is at least one person dead. Route 715 is closed between I-80 and Wagner Road while the crash is under investigation pic.twitter.com/zCw7smMrOe — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) October 6, 2018

Route 715 was shut down for several hours.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.