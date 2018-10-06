Controversial Wilkes-Barre Fire Watch Modified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A fire watch program that put Wilkes-Barre firefighters and the city's administration at odds is reverting back to its original schedule.

Mayor Tony George had ordered firefighters to go out on patrols, looking for places that could be a fire threat.

Officials say the plan was meant to make neighborhoods safer, but firefighters said it put unnecessary wear and tear on aging equipment.

The city says it will revert to the old schedule where firefighters checked on neighborhoods on their way to and from calls.