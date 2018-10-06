Chic Chic Marketplace: Chorizo, Kale and Potato Soup

Posted 9:30 am, October 6, 2018, by

We visit Jess, one of the founders of Chic Chic Marketplace and the Soup Chic. She prepares a hearty Chorizo, Kale and Potato Soup that is perfect for a chilly fall day!

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s