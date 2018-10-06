We visit Jess, one of the founders of Chic Chic Marketplace and the Soup Chic. She prepares a hearty Chorizo, Kale and Potato Soup that is perfect for a chilly fall day!
Chic Chic Marketplace: Chorizo, Kale and Potato Soup
