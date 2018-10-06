Bikers Get Early Start on Gift-Giving Season

Brett Kavanaugh Sworn in to US Supreme Court

Posted 8:27 pm, October 6, 2018, by , Updated at 08:26PM, October 6, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It might be closer to Halloween than Christmas, but some bikers had the spirit of giving in mind in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Santa rode along with members of the FOC of Eastern Pennsylvania.

The 55-mile benefit ride started in the Poconos and ended with a delivery of toys to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

"We do different things for charities and vets, but for us we have big hearts and we can give back to the community and help kids have a Christmas," said "Nero," FOC Eastern Pennsylvania.

Children will receive those presents in December.

