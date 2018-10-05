Man Acquitted on All Charges Following Deadly Bar Shooting in Pittston

Posted 8:00 pm, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02PM, October 5, 2018

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man was acquitted on all charges Friday stemming from a shooting outside of a bar in Pittston in July 2017.

Judge Hughes tells Newswatch 16 that Stephen Spencer, 31, was acquitted on all charges, including criminal homicide, after jury deliberation.

Spencer had been locked up since July 2017 after the shooting death of Christopher Williams outside a bar in Pittston.

Spencer will be released from jail as soon as possible in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s