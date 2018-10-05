× Man Acquitted on All Charges Following Deadly Bar Shooting in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man was acquitted on all charges Friday stemming from a shooting outside of a bar in Pittston in July 2017.

Judge Hughes tells Newswatch 16 that Stephen Spencer, 31, was acquitted on all charges, including criminal homicide, after jury deliberation.

Spencer had been locked up since July 2017 after the shooting death of Christopher Williams outside a bar in Pittston.

Spencer will be released from jail as soon as possible in Luzerne County.