× Lackawanna County Event To Celebrate The Sport of Cheerleading

Cheerleaders! They’re known for really “bringing it” when it comes to school spirit. And, and an event hitting Lackawanna County is all about celebrating them.

“World Cup All Stars” in Olyphant is hosting a “Free Fall Festival” next Saturday, October 13, 2018.

The event involves various tumbling and stunting exercises to bring various squads together. There will also be a bounce house for kids and refreshments.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Friday.

Workers at the place in Lackawanna County want to get the word out now as many cheerleaders will be meeting up with their friends later today at Friday night football.

Organizer Brad Eisele says “our hope is to bring more recognition to a growing and ever-changing sport. And, to celebrate its phenomenal athletes while helping build the cheer community in NEPA.”

If you’re planning to attend on Saturday, October 13, and are bringing a large squad with you, organizers encourage you to give them a heads up by calling 570-483-4697 or reaching out to them on their Facebook page here.

“World Cup All Stars” is located at 913 Stanton Road in Olyphant.