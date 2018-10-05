× Investigating Cause of House Explosion in Lycoming County

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Investigators now believe they know what caused a home to explode Thursday night, injuring the two people who lived there.

The home on Middle Road in Limestone Township was leveled by the explosion around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Two people living in the home were taken to the hospital.

Family members came back Friday morning trying to salvage some personal items from the house.

The state police fire marshal was also there. He believes propane leaking from a malfunctioning gas-fired furnace could have led to the explosion.

Two people were home when the explosion happened. A woman was thrown from the back porch. Her significant other was upstairs in the shower.

State police believe the when the man turned on the water, the spark from the hot water tank ignited the leaking propane from the furnace causing the explosion.

The couple were thrown into the backyard.

Neighbors came immediately to pull them from the debris

“They were talking, too, so it wasn’t like they were incoherent or anything. It was just amazing that they even survived that,” said Roger Mahojosky.

“It’s amazing they’re alive. I’m glad they’re alive. It’s amazing to see a house leveled like that and you think the worst immediately,” Todd Engel said.

Emergency responders tell us the man who lived there has injuries to his leg. The woman was already released from the hospital and is staying with family.