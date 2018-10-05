× Hands-On Cooking Experience at MCTI

POCONO TOWNSHIP — In chef coats and hats, the students look like real cooks at a restaurant.

But this kitchen is actually inside the Monroe Career and Technical Institute in Pocono Township.

“It’s nice. It prepares you for when you go into the industry and it’s what you expect,” said Carol Krayeski, MCTI senior.

The Culinary Arts Program at MCTI prepares students for real jobs in the restaurant business. They learn how to cook food and bake treats.

“We are trying to get them either ready for post-secondary or at least fundamentally sound to walk into industry. This way they might get an entry level position and work their way up,” said John Picharello, MCTI Instruction.

Not only do students learn what it’s like to run a full kitchen, but they also learn what it’s like to run a full dining room, too.

Laurel Lake Cafe is completely run by students and open to the public.

The place near Bartonsville recently got remodel by the carpentry students at the school.

Seth Putney lives in East Stroudsburg and comes to the cafe once a week for lunch.

“This is better than some of the restaurants we go to in the area. Not to run anyone down but the quality here is excellent,” said Seth Putney, East Stroudsburg.

Laurel Lake Cafe is open Tuesday through Friday for breakfast and lunch.