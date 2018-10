Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A high school athletic rivalry was put to the test Friday night in Lackawanna County.

The annual Battle for the Bell football game drew large crowds to Memorial Stadium to watch the Scranton Knights fight it out with the West Scranton Invaders.

Before the matchup, westside's marching band put on a show by parading to the stadium with an escort from Scranton police and fire vehicles.