16 To The Rescue: Trip

Trip is an 8-year-old pit bull mix at the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

This is his second return to the shelter and through no fault of his own.

"He got adopted out. Recently, he got returned just because the family was moving and they couldn't take him with," explained shelter worker Haley Weist.

Workers tell us being at the shelter has taken a toll on him.

"He's been really depressed here, just sitting in his kennel and he loves going out. He just waits and waits for people to come and get him he's just very sad."

He adores humans of all sizes but will need a home without other dogs.

"He is fabulous with people, kids, cats and he walks amazing on the leash. He's just an all-around perfect dog," Weist said. "He's a big goofball. He, like, runs right when I get him out of the kennel, he runs, he jumps, he tries to play, he loves playing with toys, all that."

Trip's ideal home would be an active one.

"He is very active for being 8 years old, probably a family that goes out and hikes and just loves to lay down and relax sometimes," Weist said.

This boy doesn't have a care in the world.

"You can touch him anywhere. He doesn't have a problem, you can pick him up, he's just perfect. He takes food amazingly doesn't have any food aggression or anything."

After being given up by his last family, Trip needs someone who will just love and spoil him for the rest of his senior years.

"It's heartbreaking to just see him sit in the kennel and just wait. so, we're really hoping his special day comes soon because he really, really deserves it.

If you're interested in Trip, his adoption fee has been sponsored, so if you get approved to take him home, his adoption fee will be covered.

If you are interested in adopting Trip, contact Hillside SPCA in Pottsville.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com