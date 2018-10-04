Wilkes-Barre Area Welcomes the Wolfpack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre Area's new unified sports teams will be howling next school year.

According to The Citizen's Voice, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board approved The Wolfpack name for all sports teams.

The team's colors will be black and Carolina blue.

The name change comes after the district moved to merge Coughlin, Meyers and GAR into a consolidated high school in Plains Township.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack will begin playing games starting in the 2019 school year.