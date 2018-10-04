Wilkes-Barre Area Welcomes the Wolfpack

Posted 10:41 pm, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 11:25PM, October 4, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre Area's new unified sports teams will be howling next school year.

According to The Citizen's Voice, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board approved The Wolfpack name for all sports teams.

The team's colors will be black and Carolina blue.

The name change comes after the district moved to merge Coughlin, Meyers and GAR into a consolidated high school in Plains Township.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack will begin playing games starting in the 2019 school year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s