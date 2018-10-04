× Aviation Event Lands in Forty Fort This Weekend

From high-flying fun to interactive activities for kids on the ground, there are all sorts of sights to soak in this weekend in Luzerne County.

It all ties into Valley Aviation’s Open House at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort at 2001 Wyoming Avenue.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 6, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking is free. There are also plane and helicopter rides for an additional fee.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event on Thursday.

Head here for Aviation Day’s event page on Facebook.

A portion of the proceeds raised on Saturday benefit the Wyoming Valley Children’s Association.

The school in Forty Fort provides kids of all abilities early childhood education. The nonprofit also offers therapy and early learning opportunities for children with developmental and neurological disabilities.