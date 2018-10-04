Threat Evacuates Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury

Posted 11:54 am, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21PM, October 4, 2018

SUNBURY, Pa. -- A courthouse in our area was closed by a bomb threat for the third time this week.

That bomb threat was made Thursday morning targeting the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury.

Police say someone called the county 911 center around 8:30 a.m.

The courthouse was evacuated and searched. Officers tell us nothing was found, and everyone was allowed back inside around 9 a.m.

The bomb threat is the third made this week to a courthouse in our area.

The Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg was closed for a time on Monday and Tuesday after bomb threats were called in there.

