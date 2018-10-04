This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: All About Archery

Posted 10:57 am, October 4, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Wyoming County for an up close and personal archery hunt.  We were covered up in deer, see if our young hunter can seal the deal on this beautiful buck.  Plus, we'll visit Heated Hunts, a local company that's heating up the hunting industry.  We've got all that plus people and places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.

