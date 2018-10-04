× The WNEP Ski Card Is Here!

We are excited to announce the 2018-2019 Ski Card!

You can purchase a ski card that is good for one full day lift ticket at each of the following local ski resorts:

You may redeem this for either weekday or weekend lift tickets. That’s right, you can ski on the weekend with the WNEP Ski Card! Please note that this is not valid for holidays (Please see holiday dates in restrictions below.)

The best part about this deal is that you can ski each of these great resorts for only $124 total! That’s more than a 75% savings from purchasing a lift ticket to each mountain, individually! If you want to take advantage of this great deal, then you’d better act fast as quantities are limited!

Click HERE to order your WNEP Ski Card today!

Restrictions:

Valid for one lift ticket at each participating mountain

Not valid with other offers

No cash value

Not valid on holidays: 12/22/2018 thru 1/1/2019 … 1/19/2019 thru 1/21/2019 … 2/16/2019 thru 2/18/20189.

Ski Card will expire on 05/01/2019

Tax and gratuity are not included

Learn more about this season’s participating resorts:

Whiteface Mountain – Lake Placid, New York

What if you discovered a brand-new ski resort with the greatest vertical of any lift-serviced mountain in the Northeast, with mile after mile of impeccably groomed cruising trails, 98% snowmaking coverage, a 5-star ski and snowboard school and diverse, amenity-rich ski towns surround it?

Rediscover Whiteface, home to the very best ski experiences the East has to offer. Simply put, Whiteface offers more of everything: more snowmaking, more inspiring expert terrain, more long, rolling groomers, including the longest single intermediate run in the Northeast, the 2.1 mile long Wilmington Trail; more learning, more adventure, more fun, more off-mountain attractions you can’t find anywhere else, such as bobsledding down an Olympic track or groomed Nordic skiing or strolling through the lakeside Olympic village. http://www.whiteface.com

Ski Big Bear – Pennsylvania

With 6 ski lifts and 18 trails on 26 acres, Ski Big Bear is a ski resort located in northeastern Pennsylvania. A terrain park, tubing park, and beginners’ area are within viewing distance of Big Bear’s top main lodge. Groomed cruisers are the most abundant trail, with 43% of the trails. Beginners and experts get theirs as well, creating a nice balance of features in a cozy environment. Night skiing, slope side food service, lessons, and rentals are all possibilities at Ski Big Bear. http://ski-bigbear.com/

Jack Frost / Big Boulder – Pennsylvania

Jack Frost and Big Boulder are 2 separate ski areas located 5 miles apart. Both resorts are known for their powerful snowmaking systems, and Big Boulder has been the first ski area in Pennsylvania to open the last 8 years.

Jack Frost Mountain provides a variety of inviting terrain with a summit elevation of 2000 feet, base elevation of 1400 feet and vertical drop of 600 feet. 21 different slopes including: ski school learning slope, 4 beginner slopes, 6 intermediate slopes, 8 advanced slopes and “One” Terrain Park. There are 9 lifts: 1 quad, 2 triples, 6 doubles and 1 ski carpet.

Big Boulder Ski Area devotes 50% of its acreage to freestyle terrain. Big Boulder has ranked in the “Top 5 Parks in the East” by Transworld Snowboarding Magazine. The base elevation is 1700 feet with a summit elevation of 2175 feet and a vertical drop of 475 feet. 15 different slopes to include: 4 beginner slopes, 3 intermediate slopes, 3 advanced slopes and 5 Terrain Parks. There are 8 lifts: 2 triples, 5 doubles and 1 ski carpet. http://www.JFBB.com

Mountain Creek – New Jersey

Mountain Creek is the New York/New Jersey Metro area’s closest ski resort. Located just 47 miles from NYC, Mountain Creek offers 167 skiable acres on four mountain peaks, 100%-night skiing, the region’s most extensive snowmaking system and highest vertical at 1040′. Mountain Creek is also home to the region’s only true All-Mountain Terrain Park at South and Bear Peaks. Our 65-acre Terrain Park is nationally renowned most recently being named a Top 5 Park in the nation in Free skier’s 2010 Resort Poll. http://www.mountaincreek.com/

Shawnee Mountain – Pennsylvania

Shawnee Mountain is the Poconos’ favorite resort, featuring 23 trails, 2 snowboarding terrain parks and a snow tubing park. Shawnee offers plenty of activities for the whole family, a full service ski shop, daycare and much more! Visit www.shawneemt.com for more information.

Ski Sawmill – Pennsylvania

Ski Sawmill is a small family run resort in the heart of PA Grand Canyon Country. Ski Sawmill has everything a big resort would have to offer except the big price and the long lift lines. Ski Sawmill is known for its great instructors and exceptional snow quality! Ski Sawmill offers a broad range of slopes and trails to fit every level of skiing ability as well as a terrain park with boxes, rails, big hits and a tube slide. At the resort a couple can enjoy a night away in one of their Jacuzzi rooms or your group can enjoy affordable accommodations in their group mountain lodge. Whatever your pleasure Ski Sawmill is ready to make your trip a good one! For more check them out at www.skisawmill.com or call 570-353-7521.

Swain – New York

Swain Resort is the oldest continuously operated ski area in New York, having been operated for 64 years. Swain prides itself on providing families with a great skiing and snowboarding experience at affordable rates in a friendly and safe environment. The resort offers 100 acres of skiable terrain on 30 trails with 97% snowmaking capabilities. In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, the resort offers snow tubing and has a quality terrain park. http://www.swain.com/

Tussey Mountain – Pennsylvania

Tussey Mountain has skiing on 50 acres with 3 ski and snowboard lifts and 1 snowtube lift. Our snowmaking system covers 90% of our skiable terrain, as does our slope lighting. Instruction is offered through our PSIA member Snowsports School, first-aid services through our NSP member Ski Patrol, a complete Rental Shop, on-site Ski Shop, as well as well-organized junior racing programs. http://www.tusseymountain.com/