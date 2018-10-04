Students at PSU Scranton Meet and Greet with Scholarship Donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLAKELY, Pa. -- It was a wonderful evening in Lackawanna County for some students at Penn State Scranton.

Thursday night, scholarship recipients at the university got a chance to meet the donors who are helping to put them through school.

Fiorelli's in Blakely held the scholarship dinner where some of the financial backers were able to award the scholarships and students were able to say thank you.

"So I attended the Penn State Scranton campus back in the early 90's and I was actually on the other side of the coin where I was the recipient of a scholarship during my time there and at Main Campus and it's just a great honor for me to be able to give back," said Vince Sorgi.

One recipient of the scholarship from Vince Sorgi's family, a pre-med major, tells Newswatch 16 it's a tremendous financial help that allows her to focus on academics.