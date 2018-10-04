× St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Celebrates 35 Years

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A soup kitchen in Wilkes-Barre that feeds those in need is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

The plates were full and the food was steaming hot at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre. The atmosphere inside had the life of a high school cafeteria.

“It’s a constantly growing process and we thank God every day we’re still here and we’re able to serve people,” said program director Michael Cianciotta.

For 35 years, the soup kitchen has been going strong on East Jackson Street in Wilkes-Barre, serving food to those in need.

“It’s actually a pleasure to take care of these people and to see how the community helps us out all the time,” Cianciotta said. “It’s very important for the people who come in here. They have time to talk to each other, time to sit down, relax and get a good meal. There’s a lot of fellowship that goes on in here also.”

One man from the area has been coming here for 15 years. He says every time he walks inside, he’s thankful for the free meals that he is given. He knows a lot of his friends inside enjoy the camaraderie that comes with coming here.

“A lot of people don’t have money to go out and buy food, so they come here to have lunch. They come here for dinner. When this place isn’t open, the Keystone Mission is open. This place is a big help for a lot of people,” Charles Sokolas said.

St. Vincent de Paul hopes to continue serving people for many years to come.