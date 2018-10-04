Penn State wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson coming to area

Posted 6:50 pm, October 4, 2018, by

Penn State wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson will make an appearance at the Wyoming Valley West Middle School at 9AM Saturday October 27.  Sanderson is one of four NCAA wrestlers to win four National Titles.  Cael is also a giant in coaching, with seven National Championships at Penn State.  This is a real opportunity to meet a legend in the sport, and to gets hands on experience on the mat, with the Master.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s