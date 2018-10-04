Penn State wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson will make an appearance at the Wyoming Valley West Middle School at 9AM Saturday October 27. Sanderson is one of four NCAA wrestlers to win four National Titles. Cael is also a giant in coaching, with seven National Championships at Penn State. This is a real opportunity to meet a legend in the sport, and to gets hands on experience on the mat, with the Master.
Penn State wrestling Coach Cael Sanderson coming to area
-
Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey preps
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2
-
Pittson Area vs Wyoming Valley West Field Hockey
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
K.J. Hamler Emerges for Nittany Lions
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Penn State Drops Another Heartbreaker to Ohio State
-
Wyoming Valley Clutch basketball tryouts
-
-
Olivia Dorner Freshman Sensation at South Williamsport
-
James Franklin Reacts to OT Win Over Appalachian State
-
Penn State Survives Upset Bid by Appalachian State