New Flight to Washington Takes Off

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- For the first time in more than a decade, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is offering flights to our nation's capital.

Thursday was the first day for the new flight.

There will be two flights in and out of the airport every day.

Passengers say having flights to Dulles International Airport makes connecting to other places much easier and cheaper.

"It was probably the fastest flight we've ever been on. She didn't even have time to do the service or anything. It was really quick and a super nice flight," said Linda Robinson from Mississippi.

The first set of flights were full.

"It helps tremendously. we Usually have to go through Newark or Philly to get around down there and it saves so much time," Terri Norton said.

Norton is from our area but often does business in Washington, D.C.

"I've never drove down there, but not being familiar and it being a very busy area, I really prefer not to. so, that's why I really enjoy the flights."

Airport officials held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new flight. They say adding service to Dulles will open up more options for travelers.

"It's another way for our travelers to go to the destinations that they need to go to and that's what we're all about. We're making sure that the travelers' needs are being met and we do that by bringing new products to them," said airport executive director Carl Beardsley.

The flight from here to Dulles costs around $200.

