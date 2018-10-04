More Charges for Man Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Luzerne County Children and Youth Building

Posted 4:05 pm, October 4, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — New charges in a case involving Luzerne County’s Children and Youth Building.

Last year, Phillip Finn from Plains Township was accused of starting a fire by throwing Molotov cocktails at the building in Wilkes-Barre.

A federal grand jury has added more charges against Finn including using fire to commit a felony.

Finn is also accused of sending threatening emails to a Luzerne County caseworker.

