× More Charges for Man Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Luzerne County Children and Youth Building

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — New charges in a case involving Luzerne County’s Children and Youth Building.

Last year, Phillip Finn from Plains Township was accused of starting a fire by throwing Molotov cocktails at the building in Wilkes-Barre.

A federal grand jury has added more charges against Finn including using fire to commit a felony.

Finn is also accused of sending threatening emails to a Luzerne County caseworker.