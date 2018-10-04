× Grant Money to Improve Luzerene County Traffic Congestion

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local developer just received a $3 million grant to fix the traffic congestion problem on a busy section of Route 315 in Plains Township.

It’s all a part of a larger project to bring new life to the property where the former Valley Crest Nursing Home stands.

“Getting here from the highway and getting back on the highway can be dicey,” Theresa Elias od New Hope said. “So, somehow merging back from either direction is a challenge. You have to be real careful with that.”

The county sold the Valley Crest Nursing Home property several years ago. The developer hopes to bring retail, entertainment and hotel accommodations that will add 900 jobs to the area.

Elias often drives by the old nursing home to get to the one behind it. Her mother lives there. She’s looking forward to new upgrades to the area.

“It’s been like this forever,” Elias said. “Trying to dodge the potholes, getting through here, is a challenge but its a wonderful facility for her.”

She’s not the only one. Workers at Luzerne County’s Visitors Bureau said the traffic congestion upgrades and the new business can only improve this section of Luzerne County.

“The more development that comes to this area, the better for all,” Donna Keyes with Visit Luzerne County said. “Based on the hotel numbers that come out and the occupancy, we’re seeing a year-after-year growth in that. I believe this will be a win for everybody involved.”

Newswatch 16 reached out to the developer to see when the Route 315 project would start. We have not received a call back, yet.