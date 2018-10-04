District Changes Start Time for Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A school district in Luzerne County made a big change this year, changing its school start times.

Turns out, it's part of a national trend.

Students at Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School will be starting school at 8 a.m.

That's 30 minutes later than last year and the years before.

The reason? Parents raised concerns about the students' lack of sleep especially with late nights and early bus rides.

It's something people in districts around the northeast and country are considering.

The CDC released a study about the benefits of a later school day. It showed more sleep means better moods for students.

California lawmakers passed a bill last month for later school times for more than 3 million middle and high school students. That bill awaits the governor's signature.

At Lake-Lehman, the superintendent says it's early in the school year, but it seems the extra two and a half hours of sleep each week is making a difference.