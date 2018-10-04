Developing: Crews Searching for Missing Hunter in Sullivan County

Posted 9:21 am, October 4, 2018, by , Updated at 09:20AM, October 4, 2018

COLLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are out searching for missing hunter Thursday morning in Sullivan County.

According to officials, Walter Booth, 84 of Courtdale, came out to the state game lands near Dushore Tuesday morning for archery hunting.

They say he is familiar with the area.

Officials say once the storms came in Tuesday, no one heard from Booth.

Police found his vehicle and hunting stand.

Crews have been searching for Booth since Tuesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

