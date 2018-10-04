× Detectives Talk Human Trafficking in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG — Social media posts on a Pocono community Facebook page are raising concerns for some people in Monroe County.

One of the posts reads in part, “Always be aware of your surroundings! Towards the end of my shopping, I noticed a man following me.”

“I think the Facebook posts are scaring a lot of people but I think it’s creating an awareness on an open platform for people to talk about it,” said Detective Kim Lippincott, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Monroe County Detective Kim Lippincott says while none of these posts have led to credible abduction attempts, it’s important for people to know human trafficking can happen anywhere.

County detectives recently helped take down a prostitution ring in Wayne County.

“The Poconos is kind of a hot spot. People think that they can come here and sell sex not realizing that we are so proactive in looking for it,” said Det. Lippincott.

Detectives who monitor sex trafficking here in the Poconos say community members are the eyes and ears of streets, playgrounds, any public area. So if you see something that just doesn’t look right, say something.

Kim Checkeye works with trafficking survivors. A lot of her victims were lured in through social media.

“All a trafficker has to do is friend them and they accept them. Then they say hey, I’m a 14-year-old boy, I love lacrosse, I love riding horses. Meanwhile, he’s a 30-year-old guy who has a stable and he’s got six women in it who he’s trafficking and he needs a new recruit,” said Kim Checkeye, Truth for Women.

Checkeye says it’s very important for parents to talk to their children about the dangers of communicating with strangers online.

“You need to talk and discuss and educate your children as much as possible on what trafficking is, how these guys go after them so they can be prepared for themselves,” said Checkeye.

An organization that raises awareness of human trafficking will hold a walk in Stroudsburg on October 20. It’s called “The Walk for Freedom.”

For more information, click here.