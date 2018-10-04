Charges Against Luzerne County Councilman Dropped

SUGAR NOTCH, Pa. — All charges against a Luzerne County councilman for evading police have been withdrawn.

Councilman Mario Fiorucci was originally charged in July after ignoring an officer’s orders after allegedly traveling too close to another vehicle.

When police stopped Fiorucci, he fled from his vehicle and went directly into his home along Main Street in Sugar Notch.

All charges against Fiorucci were dropped on Wednesday in Luzerne County.

