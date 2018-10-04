× Arrest Made in Schuylkill County Burglary Spree

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have made an arrest in a burglary spree in Schuylkill County.

Michael Jevelle, 31, of East Union Township, was charged with receiving stolen property and criminal use of a communications facility.

Over the past few months, several burglaries were reported in Ringtown, Union, and East Union Township.

Results of a search warrant last month found stolen items from the burglaries.

Anyone with any stolen items from their property in the Ringtown area that has not been reported to police is asked to call state police in Frackville.