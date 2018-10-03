Wyoming Area Now 6-0 This Season

Posted 10:41 pm, October 3, 2018

The Wyoming Area football team improved to 6-0 with a win at Lake-Lehman last week. The Warriors face Meyers this Friday. Head Coach Randy Spencer credits his team's experience for the success so far this season.

