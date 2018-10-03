Waking Up to Storm Damage in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in part of Lackawanna County woke up to storm damage Wednesday morning.

Those strong storms Tuesday night caused quite a mess in Spring Brook Township.

Heavy rain and strong winds downed trees and utility lines near Moscow.

There were power outages as a result.

On Wednesday, crews plan to return to this area to take care of some trees on power lines. They wanted to wait until daylight to do it safely.

One woman in this part of Lackawanna County took video of what appears to be a funnel cloud.

Tuesday night's wild weather prompted several tornado warnings.

Officials with the National Weather Service don't have plans to visit this area but they will be in Tioga County where a suspected tornado may have touched down.