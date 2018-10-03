FEMA to Test “Presidential Alert” System Today at 2:18 PM

Waking Up to Storm Damage in Lackawanna County

Posted 9:21 am, October 3, 2018, by , Updated at 09:12AM, October 3, 2018

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People in part of Lackawanna County woke up to storm damage Wednesday morning.

Those strong storms Tuesday night caused quite a mess in Spring Brook Township.

Heavy rain and strong winds downed trees and utility lines near Moscow.

There were power outages as a result.

Related Story
Basement Flooding in Moosic

On Wednesday, crews plan to return to this area to take care of some trees on power lines. They wanted to wait until daylight to do it safely.

One woman in this part of Lackawanna County took video of what appears to be a funnel cloud.

Tuesday night's wild weather prompted several tornado warnings.

Officials with the National Weather Service don't have plans to visit this area but they will be in Tioga County where a suspected tornado may have touched down.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s