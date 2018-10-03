× Town Warns Parents, Pet Owners to Watch Out for Baby Copperheads

North Cannan, CT — September may signal the start of football season, but one animal control department is warning people that it’s also the time when a baby poisonous snake is born.

North Canaan Connecticut Animal Control posted a warning to its Facebook page that baby northern copperheads make their first appearances this time of year, reports WFSB.

“After mating in the spring, females will give birth to [anywhere] from two to 18 live young in late summer or fall,” the department posted. “So if you find one there are others around.”

Though babies, they still have venom and will defend themselves, officials said.

The department wanted people to note a sulfur yellow-colored tail tip in a photo it shared. It said the tip is used to lure frogs, lizards and other prey.

As the snake ages, the tip fades.

“These snakes are not generally aggressive but will bite if you are unfortunate enough to touch or step on one,” North Canaan Animal Control said. “Do not reach under bushes, around rocks, or even flower pots without looking first.”

Copperheads like damp places, so the department urged people to be wary of under things like children’s toys and dog dishes.

If a pet is bitten, it needs to be taken to a veterinarian.

For more information on copperheads in Connecticut, head to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website.