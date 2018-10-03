This Week on Coaches Corner: Squibs, Hooks & Ladders, Montoursville, and FOOD!
Coaches Corner
Thursday, October 4, 2018
8:00pm
WNEP2
This week on The Corner:
- The coaches dissect plays from Valley View, Canton, Western Wayne, and Wyoming Area. They’re talking options, squibs, hooks and ladders, and reverse passes! Check out these well executed plays!
- Lackawanna Trail Head Coach Steve Jervis drops in on The Corner
- Todd Bartley checks in with the Montoursville Warriors
- You gave us your choice of Fair Food at the Booster Stand! And we’re talking Defense on this week’s poll!
- The Coaches will pick from these games:
- North Schuylkill vs. Tamaqua Area
- Jim Thorpe Area vs. Blue Mountain
- Montoursville vs. Danville
- Old Forge vs. Lackawanna Trail
- North Pocono vs. Lake Wallenpaupack
- Finally, PSU 4th Down Play Discussion. Do you agree with our coaches?