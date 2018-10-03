This Week on Coaches Corner: Squibs, Hooks & Ladders, Montoursville, and FOOD!

FEMA to Test “Presidential Alert” System Today at 2:18 PM

Posted 12:56 pm, October 3, 2018

Coaches Corner

Thursday, October 4, 2018

8:00pm

WNEP2

This week on The Corner:

  • The coaches dissect plays from Valley View, Canton, Western Wayne, and Wyoming Area.  They’re talking options, squibs, hooks and ladders, and reverse passes!  Check out these well executed plays!
  • Lackawanna Trail Head Coach Steve Jervis drops in on The Corner
  • Todd Bartley checks in with the Montoursville Warriors
  • You gave us your choice of Fair Food at the Booster Stand! And we’re talking Defense on this week’s poll!
  • The Coaches will pick from these games:
    • North Schuylkill vs. Tamaqua Area
    • Jim Thorpe Area vs. Blue Mountain
    • Montoursville vs. Danville
    • Old Forge vs. Lackawanna Trail
    • North Pocono vs. Lake Wallenpaupack
  • Finally,  PSU 4th Down Play Discussion.  Do you agree with our coaches?

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

