Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the use of a state police helicopter at a pre-game tailgate at Penn State, women who came to the aid of a blue heron, and tornado warnings.
Talkback 16: State Police Helicopter, Tornado Warnings
-
Talkback 16: Weather Observations
-
Talkback 16: Weather Forecasts and Fun on the Job
-
Talkback 16: 3D-Printed Guns, Plastic Straws
-
Talkback 16: Police Officer Charged With Voluntary Manslaughter
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Hazing Death, Hazleton Backpacks
-
-
Talkback 16: State Trooper Crash, Pets and Fireworks, Ally the Ladybug
-
Talkback 16: Women’s Movement, Joe Paterno, Football Injury
-
Talkback 16: Police Officer in Trouble, Rain, Tiger Woods
-
Talkback 16: Politics, Bloomsburg Fair, Fall
-
Talkback 16: Hurricane Coverage, Mother Charged with Abusing Twin Babies
-
-
Talkback 16: Polka King, Harleys, High School Football
-
Talkback 16: The Great Cat Debate
-
Talkback 16: Bears, Rain, Commercials