Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONESDALE, Pa. -- An SUV collided with a train Wednesday afternoon in Wayne County.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the driver of the SUV pulled into the path of the slow-moving train on 4th Street in Honesdale.

About 30 passengers were on board the Stourbridge Line at the time. Nobody was hurt.

Police are not sure if the driver of the SUV will be cited.