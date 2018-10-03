× Storm Damage at Racetrack

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Beaver Springs Dragway in Snyder County is a busy place on weekends with events running throughout the year.

Owner Mike McCracken was in the garage Tuesday night getting ready for one of those events when water started coming through the ceiling.

“I opened the garage door and I looked down the track and saw a gray funnel come through the track and just take all the stuff and whipping it and throwing it, knocking trees down, and knocking stuff out,” McCracken said.

McCracken says the storm came through quick, but it was fierce. It blew over trees and his camper. He and volunteers spent the day cleaning up.

“We’ve got to check the wiring and make sure the timing system is all good and stuff like that. It broke a telephone pole off, so Penelec or PPL has to come and replace the pole,” McCracken said.

McCracken tells Newswatch 16 he needs to get this cleaned up especially quickly because there’s an event here this weekend where he’s expecting up to 500 people here.

“We have ATV, we have TCR, we have a whole bunch of stuff. But this weekend is all geared towards kids,” McCracken said.

This weekend is the “Beaver Blast,” an event geared towards junior drivers.

“We got to get everything ready and cleaned up and showtime. We don’t want to disappoint the kids,” Mikey McCracken Jr said.

McCracken says luckily most of the damage is easy for him and his volunteers to fix themselves. He knows it could have been a lot worse.